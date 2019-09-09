Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

With Dual Role, Dhanush Weaves a Revenge Drama in Asuran Trailer

In Asuran, Dhanush has a double role, where he'll be essaying the part of both father and son, who fight their oppressors to reclaim their dignity and right to livelihood.

News18.com

Updated:September 9, 2019, 3:26 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
With Dual Role, Dhanush Weaves a Revenge Drama in Asuran Trailer
Image courtesy: Dhanush/ Twitter
Loading...

Dhanush and Vetrimaaran’s fourth project together, Asuran, was unveiled on Sunday in over a minute-long trailer. In the film, Dhanush has a double role, where he'll be essaying the part of both father and son, who fight their oppressors to reclaim their dignity and right to livelihood. The trailer shows Dhanush hiding in the fields and attacking his enemies with a sickle. Prakash Raj also makes an appearance in the video.

In the trailer, the older Dhanush can be seen explaining the importance and power of education. The clip ends with the young Dhanush covered in blood after hacking his opponent.

The national award-winning actor took to Twitter to share the trailer on Sunday.

The film is based on Sahitya Akademi-winning writer Poomani's book Vekkai. Malayalam actor Manju Warrier, who is the female lead, will be seen in her Tamil feature debut. Balaji Sakthivel, Prakash Raj, Pasupathy, Subramania Siva, Yogi Babu and Aadukalam Naren will be seen in supporting roles.

The plot of the book roughly takes place over a span of a week, where a father and son flee from their village after the son murders a powerful landlord.

Speaking to The Hindu, director Vetrimaaran said that he is not glorifying the violent incident in the film but shows how the family copes following the incident. He had also added, "The film cannot fulfil the expectations of those who have read the novel. But it will offer a different experience to those who have not read it."

Previously, Dhanush and Vetrimaaran have worked together on Vada Chennai (2018), Pollathavan (2007) and Aadukalam (2011). They have jointly produced the 2011 comedy Kaaka Muttai and 2015's Visaranai.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram