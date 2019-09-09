With Dual Role, Dhanush Weaves a Revenge Drama in Asuran Trailer

Dhanush and Vetrimaaran’s fourth project together, Asuran, was unveiled on Sunday in over a minute-long trailer. In the film, Dhanush has a double role, where he'll be essaying the part of both father and son, who fight their oppressors to reclaim their dignity and right to livelihood. The trailer shows Dhanush hiding in the fields and attacking his enemies with a sickle. Prakash Raj also makes an appearance in the video.

In the trailer, the older Dhanush can be seen explaining the importance and power of education. The clip ends with the young Dhanush covered in blood after hacking his opponent.

The national award-winning actor took to Twitter to share the trailer on Sunday.

The film is based on Sahitya Akademi-winning writer Poomani's book Vekkai. Malayalam actor Manju Warrier, who is the female lead, will be seen in her Tamil feature debut. Balaji Sakthivel, Prakash Raj, Pasupathy, Subramania Siva, Yogi Babu and Aadukalam Naren will be seen in supporting roles.

The plot of the book roughly takes place over a span of a week, where a father and son flee from their village after the son murders a powerful landlord.

Speaking to The Hindu, director Vetrimaaran said that he is not glorifying the violent incident in the film but shows how the family copes following the incident. He had also added, "The film cannot fulfil the expectations of those who have read the novel. But it will offer a different experience to those who have not read it."

Previously, Dhanush and Vetrimaaran have worked together on Vada Chennai (2018), Pollathavan (2007) and Aadukalam (2011). They have jointly produced the 2011 comedy Kaaka Muttai and 2015's Visaranai.

