With 'Dynamite' Music Video, BTS Breaks This Record Set by BLACKPINK

Breaking records and setting milestones is what BTS does best apart from their songs, of course. Currently riding on the success of their Billboard hot 100 song Dynamite, the Bangstan Boys band has created another record.

The Dynamite music video has received over 450 million views making it the fastest video by any Korean artist to reach this milestone. With the recent development, Dynamite has taken over another K-pop group BLACKPINK’s record. The girl group had held the record of most views for their music video How You Like That, crossing 450 million views in 57 days and seven hours.

Dynamite music video was released on August 21 and also holds the record of most viewed premiere in history, thanks to the ARMY who live streamed the song for hours simultaneously. It was reported that 3 to 4 million fans tuned in live to see the first English single by the band on the day and eventually made it the most viewed video in the first 24 hours of a music debut.

Previously, the record was held by Blackpink who had 1.65 million views for their song debut How You Like That in June this year. The song also held the record for the most views on a music video on the day of its premiere on YouTube, with 86.3 million views.

The iconic son has been ruling the Billboard Hot 100 chart for five weeks now. With this unprecedented achievement, the Korean artists have become the third band in history to release a single that debuted at the top spot, joining the league with Aerosmith and Jonas Brothers.

The first English song by the Band was written by David Stewart and Jessica Agombar, who have also worked with Jonas Brothers for their Billboard Hot 100 song What a Man Gotta Do, along with Ryan Tedder and Joe, Kevin and Nick Jonas.