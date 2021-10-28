With Emotional Note, Mandira Bedi Introduces Husband Raj Kaushal's Last Project

Actor and anchor Mandira Bedi on Wednesday shared on Instagram page an emotional note as she introduced her late husband and filmmaker Raj Kaushal’s last crime drama, “Akkad Bakkad Rafu Chakkar ". Mandira shared a picture of the poster of the upcoming series.

Mandira dedicated the caption to her husband and wrote, “Raj had a crazy passion for his work and when a great idea hit him, there would be a sparkle in his eye and a new spring in his step. He had that look in his eye and that unabating high energy all through the writing and making of #AkkadBakkad. His belief and passion for the project is what drove him and is there for all to see in the show.”

Furthermore, the actor said that it breaks her heart that Raj is not there to see the successful ending of his work.

Expressing gratitude to OTT platform Amazon Prime Video, Mandira wrote, “I’m thankful to #AmazonPrimeVideo for seeing the show through and putting out his last piece of work. I hope audiences enjoy it as much as he did making it.”

Kaushal directed movies like Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi and Shaadi Ka Laddoo. He passed away in June this year following a heart attack.

IG Post Link:

His last project “Akkad Bakkad Rafu Chakkar" is set to premiere on Wednesday, November 3, on OTT giant Amazon Prime Video.

The crime drama features Vicky Arora, Mohan Agashe, Anuj Rampal, Manish Chaudhari, Swati Semwal, and Shishir Sharma in pivotal roles.

The story revolves around a character, Bhargav Sharma (played by Vicky Arora), who, with his friends, decides to open India’s first fake bank to flee with the deposited money. The series is written by Aman Khan and bankrolled by Refuel Productions.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.