With Entry of Ashwini Kasar, Major Twist Expected in Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta

Actor Ashwini Kasar will soon enter the hit Marathi show, Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta, according to a promo shared by the Trpmarathi page on Instagram. The promo video shows the entry of Ashwini with her mother. The hit show airs on Star Pravah and features a love story of Jaideep and Gauri. However, now with the entry of Ashwini, the show is expected to witness a major twist in the following episodes.

In the video, Ashwini, who will be playing the role of Jaideep’s childhood friend, is seen entering his house. During their childhood, Jaideep couldn’t live even a day without his dear friend Manu.

In the short clip, Ashwini tries to introduce herself to the family members. The promo shows that while the other members of the family are happy with Ashwini, Jaideep and Gauri look tense. The series is moving at a good pace, but just as Jaideep and Gauri’s relationship was blooming, an obstacle is likely to come now.

Speaking of Ashwini Kasar, the actor debuted on the small screen with Colors Marathi’s Kamla, which took her to fame among the Marathi audience. She was also seen playing important roles in the series Katti Batti, Molkarin Bai, Savitri Jyoti. Her role of Savitribai in the series Savitri Jyoti was praised by the audience.

