With Fearless (Taylor's Version), Taylor Swift Becomes First Woman to Score 3 No 1 Albums in a Year

Over 12 years after Taylor Swift scored her first No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart in 2008 with Fearless, she is back on top of the chart with the re-recorded version of the same album. Fearless (Taylor’s Version) has debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, giving the star her ninth leader on the tally. This also makes her the first woman to ever score three new number one albums in less than a year following last year’s ‘Folklore’ and ‘Evermore’.

The original Fearless album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart dated November 29, 2008, and spent 11 non-consecutive weeks atop the chart, according to billboard.com. The Billboard 200 chart ranks the most popular albums of the week in the U.S. based on multi-metric consumption as measured in equivalent album units.

Nine tracks from the powerhouse songwriter appear on this week’s Hot 100. The highest-ranking among Swift’s nine Hot 100 hits this week is ‘Mr. Perfectly Fine (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)’. ‘Mr. Perfectly Fine’ was originally written in 2008 during her ‘Fearless’ era, but it did not make it to the album. It is one among the six newly recorded ‘from the vault’ songs that were written for the original Fearless album, but were never recorded and released until now.

Besides the unreleased songs, the new 26-track album has re-recordings of all 13 songs on Fearless, along with the six bonus songs added to a 2009 reissue of Fearless (dubbed the Platinum Edition) and the 2010 single ‘Today Was a Fairytale’.

