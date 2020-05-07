With First Pictures of the Newborn, Chloe Sevigny Reveals Name of Child

American actor Chloe Sevigny gave birth to her first child with partner Sinisa Mackovic recently. The Oscar-nominated actor shared the first picture of the baby boy with a loving photograph.

In the picture, the 45-year-old actor can be seen admiring her newborn in the pic, while Mackovic rests his head on her shoulder. The caption also revealed the name of the baby.

She wrote, “Welcome to the world, Vanja Sevigny Mačković”. Sharing details of the child’s birth, she wrote, “Born May 2nd. New York City.”

The actor also extended her gratitude to the hospital staff, “Thank you to all the staff at Mt. Sinai East for your bravery, perseverance and kindness, especially the nurses for being so gentle and patient. Blessings to all the other families giving birth during this time”.

The actor has also expressed her love for her 'boys' in the post. Mackovic is the director of an art gallery in New York City and has been in a relationship with the actor for over a year now, reported People.

In an earlier interview with The Cut, Sevigny had revealed the sex of the baby. “When I found out I was having a boy, I had to wrap my head around that, as I am so girly. I don't even have that many boyfriends; all of my friends are girls. I just relate better to girls. I'm like, what the hell am I going to do with a boy?” she had said.

