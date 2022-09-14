With Her Blue Graffiti Attire, Tamannaah Bhatia Proves She Is The Glamour Queen

South beauty Tamannaah Bhatia never leaves a chance to impress her fans. The F3 actress has once again left her fans awestruck with her latest pictures in which she’s seen in a blue handcrafted graffiti bodycon attire. She dropped some sizzling pictures and captioned them, “Plan A Plan B-lue.”

The actress completed her outfit with large earrings and minimalist makeup. The diva has managed to garner the eyeballs with her sartorial choices. But then, a few users have also targetted her for her fashion choices.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks)

However, Tamannaah doesn’t care and slays in the outfit. Her fans have already flocked to the comment section to praise the Baahubali beauty, leaving the blue heart emojis.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Recently, the actress was papped outside a studio in Mumbai where she opted for a silver dress and the flash of shutterbugs made her look like an absolute fashionista. She rounded off her silver look with subtle makeup and no accessories at all. She went for white sneakers to give a full glam look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pinkvilla South (@pinkvillasouth)

On the work front, Tamannaah Bhatia will appear on the silver screen in a Bollywood film, Babli Bouncer. Helmed by Madhur Bhandarkar, the film is touted to be a new-age drama. Babli Bouncer is set in the backdrop of the real bouncer town in Asola Fatehpur. She will essay the role of a female bouncer in the film, which is scheduled for release on September 23. Babli Bouncer will be dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Apart from Babli Bouncer, she has another Telugu venture waiting. Gurthunda Seethakalam directed by Nagasekhar will be released on September 23. Gurthunda Seethakalam is an official remake of the Telugu film Love Mocktail.

Tamannaah will also make her Malayalam debut with Dileep soon.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here