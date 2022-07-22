With Huge Cut-Out of Kichha Sudeep-Puneeth Rajkumar, Fans Pay Homage To Their Bond

Late Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar was known not only because of his superstardom but also for his humility and golden heart. It was because of his nature that he had widespread popularity and was loved by all. He also maintained close ties with his co-stars and friends in the industry and one of them is Kichha Sudeep. Kichha Sudeep and Puneeth were known to be close, with the former even penning a heartfelt note as a tribute to his departed friend after his death last year.

Since fans are aware of the strong bond the two actors shared, a special tribute is being paid to Puneeth Rajkumar on the occasion of the release of the film Vikrant Rona, which stars Kichha Sudeep. Cut-outs of Kichha Sudeep and Puneeth will be displayed in front of some theatres running the film.

Recently a picture of both the actors hugging each other at a public event had gone viral on social media. According to reports, the same photo is now being prepared in cut-out form. All preparations are being made to display these cut-outs in front of the theatres, depicting the friendship of the two.

Vikrant Rona is one of the most anticipated movies of the year and is the second pan-India Kannada release this year after KGF: Chapter 2. It is believed to further the benchmark set by the KGF films, for the Kannada industry.

Vikrant Rona is directed by Anup Bhandari and also co-stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Nirup Bhandari, Vasuki Vaibhav and Ravishankar Gowda while the music for the film has been scored by Ajaneesh Loknath. It is scheduled to hit theatres on July 28.

