With Hugs, Kisses Ranveer Singh Cheers for Wife Deepika Padukone at Chhapaak Screening

With Chhapaak, Deepika Padukone returned to the silver screen after two years. To celebrate the occasion, the actress was joined by her family members at a special screening of the film in Mumbai on Wednesday night. The actress got the loudest cheer from her actor-husband Ranveer Singh who showered her with hugs and kisses at the red carpet.

Along with Ranveer, Deepika’s father Prakash Padukone, mother Ujjala Padukone, sister Anisha Padukone, her in-laws -- Jugjeet Singh Bhavnani, Anju Bhavnani and Ritika Bhavnani attended the screening.

Posing for the paparazzi, the family looked happy and gleeful. Take a look:

Inspired from the life of activist Laxmi Agarwal, Chhapaak chronicles the journey of a feisty acid-attack survivor Malti (Deepika), who was attacked in Delhi's Khan Market at the age of 15, back in 2005. The act was seen as a revenge for Laxmi's refusal to marry Guddu, her friend's brother.

Deepika made quite a buzz on social media after her surprise visit to Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi on Tuesday, to show solidarity with students.

A day after, a section of Twitterati called for a boycott of Deepika's 'Chhapaak', while another section came out in her support and tweeted that it will watch the new movie based on the real-life story of an acid-attack victim.

Chhapaak hits the theatres on January 10 and also stars Vikrant Massey in a pivotal role.

