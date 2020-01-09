Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

With Hugs, Kisses Ranveer Singh Cheers for Wife Deepika Padukone at Chhapaak Screening

At Chhapaak's screening in Mumbai, Deepika Padukone got the loudest cheer from her actor-husband Ranveer Singh who showered her with hugs and kisses at the red carpet.

News18.com

Updated:January 9, 2020, 2:00 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
With Hugs, Kisses Ranveer Singh Cheers for Wife Deepika Padukone at Chhapaak Screening
At Chhapaak's screening in Mumbai, Deepika Padukone got the loudest cheer from her actor-husband Ranveer Singh who showered her with hugs and kisses at the red carpet.

With Chhapaak, Deepika Padukone returned to the silver screen after two years. To celebrate the occasion, the actress was joined by her family members at a special screening of the film in Mumbai on Wednesday night. The actress got the loudest cheer from her actor-husband Ranveer Singh who showered her with hugs and kisses at the red carpet.

Along with Ranveer, Deepika’s father Prakash Padukone, mother Ujjala Padukone, sister Anisha Padukone, her in-laws -- Jugjeet Singh Bhavnani, Anju Bhavnani and Ritika Bhavnani attended the screening.

Posing for the paparazzi, the family looked happy and gleeful. Take a look:

Inspired from the life of activist Laxmi Agarwal, Chhapaak chronicles the journey of a feisty acid-attack survivor Malti (Deepika), who was attacked in Delhi's Khan Market at the age of 15, back in 2005. The act was seen as a revenge for Laxmi's refusal to marry Guddu, her friend's brother.

Deepika made quite a buzz on social media after her surprise visit to Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi on Tuesday, to show solidarity with students.

A day after, a section of Twitterati called for a boycott of Deepika's 'Chhapaak', while another section came out in her support and tweeted that it will watch the new movie based on the real-life story of an acid-attack victim.

Chhapaak hits the theatres on January 10 and also stars Vikrant Massey in a pivotal role.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram