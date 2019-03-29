LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
With IncInk, Ranveer Singh is Set to Promote Indie Artists

Ranveer Singh has launched a music label titled IncInk, with the aim of providing a platform for up and coming musical talents in India. IncInk will launch its first music video 'Zeher' today.

Updated:March 29, 2019, 12:12 PM IST
Image: Ranveer Singh /Twitter
With Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, Ranveer Singh trained the spotlight on the underground hip-hop scene in India and brought it into mainstream pop culture. Continuing his endeavours to promote and support independent and lesser known artists, Ranveer has launched a music label titled IncInk, with the aim of providing a platform for up and coming musical talents. He has teamed up with filmmaker/musician Navzar Eranee for IncInk.

Yesterday, in a Twitter video post, Ranveer had teased his fans about the upcoming venture, which he also termed as his 'passion project'.




Following up on his commitment, Ranveer launched the official logo of IncInk and shared a few stills with independent rap artists like KaamBhari, Spitfire and SlowCheeta. Some of these artists also featured in Gully Boy that released in February. Ranveer wrote on his Twitter handle, "Presenting #KaamBhari, #Spitfire - @ntnmshra & #SlowCheeta from the different hoods of our country. Let’s show these boys some love ❤"




Talking about IncInk in another post, he wrote, "My passion project. A manifestation of a certain vibe. #IncInk is an independent record label formed by artists for artists...to discover, nurture & promote exciting talents from across India."







IncInk will launch its first music video Zeher today. The song is song by rap artist KaamBhari. With Ranveer's backing, the artists and their music will certainly get a push.

