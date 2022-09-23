With Its First Look Poster, Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu Mames This Record

Ajith Kumar’s upcoming film, which was tentatively titled AK61 since its announcement, finally got a title on Wednesday and it is going to be called Thunivu. After their previous collaboration together, which led to the commercially successful Valimai, Boney Kapoor and Ajith Kumar are coming together again with Thunivu.

Fans were excited and praised the title of the film, calling it suitable. However, the interesting thing is that merely the title announcement of Thunivu has created a record in itself.

Producer Boney Kapoor revealed the title at 6:30 PM on Wednesday, sharing the first look of the film from his Twitter handle. However, he was in for a pleasant surprise when Ajith Kumar fans turned his post into the most commented post in a specific timeframe.

Ajith Kumar’s fans have posted 1 million or 10 lakh comments on the tweet in just 24 hours since it was posted. According to reports, this is considered a record in India.

Even as the comments on the first look of the film kept pouring in, the makers of Thunivu released a second look on Thursday.

The team of the film is scheduled to leave for Bangkok to shoot key sequences on September 23 and will remain there for around 25 days. Touted to be a heist film, Thunivu has Manju Warrier opposite Ajith Kumar with the supporting cast including Veera, Samuthirakani, John Kokken, and Telugu actor Ajay.

According to reports, the film will hit theatres around Pongal next year. That could mean a direct clash with Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu, expected to release around the same time.

