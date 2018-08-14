With Kabir Bedi Confirming Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s Wedding, Here’s a Look Back at their Social Media PDA

Kabir Bedi’s latest tweet has seemingly confirmed rumours of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s impending wedding. The veteran actor tweeted his best wishes to the actors in response to a Filmfare article which claimed that the duo is all set to tie the knot on November 20 in Italy.The tweet, which has now gone viral, has sent DeepVeer fans into a frenzy. And, as they continue speculating over the most-anticipated Bollywood wedding of the year, here are a few proofs of why this could be a legit news.Never the one to shy away, Ranveer has always been in for public display of affection. The couple has hitherto displayed a dreamy idea of love. From promoting each others’ work to standing tall with each other through all thick and thins; the couple has done it all.One only needs to have a look at their Instagram accounts to know how the two actors simply cannot have enough of each other. In fact, their unabashed PDA has been keeping the tabloids busy for quite a while now.The usually reserved Deepika has been leaving little traces of her love for Ranveer all over the photo-video sharing app.Only two days ago, she posted a photograph with her younger sister Anisha Padukone and credited Ranveer for it.Before that, she commented on one of Ranveer’s photos, asking, “why so hawt?," to which he replied, "@deepikapadukone hey now…"Earlier, videos and photos of them holidaying in the US had gone viral on the Internet.A few weeks ago, Deepika was snapped twinning with him at his sister Ritika's birthday party.In June, she grabbed many eyeballs when she wrote “mine” on one of Ranveer’s pictures on Instagram.The duo even reportedly welcomed 2018 together in Maldives. Soon after that the reports of their engagement started doing the rounds of the Internet.Ranveer and Deepika have starred together in four films — Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram Leela, Finding Fanny, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat.