»
1-min read

With Karwaan, Dulquer Salmaan Has Set Out on a Journey to Win Fans in Bollywood

Dulquer Salmaan has joined the league of actors who proved their mettle in the southern film industry before joining Bollywood.

Manila Venugopal | News18.com

Updated:August 3, 2018, 4:30 PM IST
With Karwaan, Dulquer Salmaan Has Set Out on a Journey to Win Fans in Bollywood
Image: A still from the movie 'Karwaan'
Actor Mammootty's son, Dulquer Salmaan made his Bollywood debut with this week’s release Karwaan. The film also features Irrfan Khan and Mithila Palkar. With this, Dulquer has joined the league of actors who proved their mettle in the southern film industry before joining Bollywood.

Movies like Ustad Hotel and Charlie, Dulquer has given the glimpse of his latent potential and what he is capable of. Now is the time for him to do the same in Bollywood.

He is a quintessential star with an intention to impress the critics. It’s a lethal combination. This is what has made actors like Mohanlal and Kamal Haasan rule different regional film industries for years. On top of this, Dulquer is equally comfortable in languages like Tamil, Telugu and Hindi as well. Those who have seen his interview with stand-up comedian Abish Matthew would recall how smoothly he graduates from one language to another.

Salman started his film career with Second Show, for which he received the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut. In 2012, he received the Filmfare Award for Best Actor for the film Ustad Hotel.

His Bangalore Days ranks among the highest-grossing Malayalam films. After winning accolades for his Mollywood movies, he ventured into Tollywood. Mani Ratnam's romantic movie O Kadhal Kanmani brought him success in Tamil film industry and won him millions of fans.

Dilquer’s popularity sky-rocketed making him one of the top trends on social media, after filmmaker Karan Johar launched the first official teaser of his forthcoming film Solo - World Of Rudra.

Actually, his off-screen persona of a suave, polite guy helps many of his fans identify with him. He is up-to-date with style as well. He has filled the space vacant for the boy-next-door in the southern films.

In his interviews, he comes across as a humble, family guy with no air about his father's superstardom. His singing talent makes him even more charming and adds to his popularity.

In Karwaan, he is the most natural of the lot. Not a single note beyond expectations. His understanding of the set-up is spot-on. He is a star without forcing himself into every scene. His restrain during emotional scenes is his strength. With so many things going in his favour, Dulquer may have just entered into the hearts of Bollywood fans.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Manila Venugopal
