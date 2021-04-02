With Multiple Big-budget Projects, Is 2021 the Year of Ajay Devgn?

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn is one of the most bankable stars in the film industry, three decades since his debut film Phool Aur Kaante. The star, who turns 52 on April 2 and has delivered multiple blockbuster films, is part of several franchises and is easily one of the most successful stars of the industry.

However, Ajay is going to have an even more eventful time this year. With production ventures, a big directorial project and multiple releases, 2021 is appearing to be the actor’s year.

For starters, Ajay produced season actress Renuka Shahane’s directorial debut Tribhanga. The film starred Kajol, Tanvi Azmi, Mithila Palkar and Kunal Roy Kapur in the lead roles. It told the story of the strained relationship between three generations of women in a family. The Netflix film was very well received with Kajol getting praise for her performance.

Ajay is also producing The Big Bull, a film inspired by the infamous stockbroker Harshad Mehta and his 1992 scam. The film stars Abhishek Bachchan, Nikita Dutta and Ileana D’Cruz in prominent roles. Even though the film skipped its theatrical release due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it has secured a profitable deal with the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar, where the film will premier. The life of Harshad Mehta already caught people’s attention with Hansal Mehta’s web-series Scam 1992, hence people will be more than curious to watch what the film has to offer.

In terms of releases, Ajay will appear in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi. The actor will reprise his fan-favourite role of Bajirao Singham in the film. Sooryavanshi was delayed for more than a year due to Covid-19.

On July 30, he will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, also starring Alia Bhatt. The film is based on the life of Ganga or Gangubai Harjivandas, a sex worker from Mumbai’s Kamathipura, who builds an empire for herself as a brothel owner and a mafia queen. Even though Ajay’s role has been kept under the wraps, it has been reported that he will play the role of gangster Karim Lala.

During the Dussehra weekend this year, Ajay has two big-budget releases. He will be seen in Baahubali fame director SS Rajamouli’s upcoming magnum opus RRR. Starring Ram Charan and NT Rama Rao Jr in the lead roles, and Ajay, Alia Bhatt and Olivia Morrison playing pivotal roles, the film will tell the story of Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju, two revolutionary freedom fighters of South India. The film has already managed to garner a lot of buzz. If trade predictions are to be believed, the film will break the box-office records held by Baahubali 1 and 2. The film will release in theatres on October 13.

On October 15, Ajay’s film Maidaan will hit the theatres. Maidaan is the biopic of football coach Syed Abdul Rahim. The sports-drama will focus on the golden era of Indian football. Directed by Amit Sharma and produced by Boney Kapoor, the film also stars Priyamani, Gajraj Rao and Rudranil Ghosh in important roles. The film has been in production since late 2019 and has been predicted to be a success.

Ajay’s list of projects seems to be never ending. In 2021, he will also be seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India. The war action film, directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya, is based on the story of how 300 women repaired a damaged strip of landing in a Bhuj airport overnight, which helped India’s victory in the 1970 Indo-Pak war. Bhuj also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Pranitha Subhash, Nora Fatehi and Ammy Virk.

Most importantly, Ajay is currently filming his big-budget directorial MayDay, also starring Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh and Angira Dhar in lead roles. The thriller will also mark the Bollywood debut of YouTube sensation CarryMinati. The film’s first schedule was recently wrapped and the team will continue production throughout the year. It has been reported that the film will release in April 2022.

Proving that he is expert in multi-tasking, Ajay is also shooting for Thank God, a slice of life comedy film written and directed by Indra Kumar. The film also stars Rakul Preet Singh and Sidharth Malhotra. The film went on floors in late January and is likely to be completed soon.

It is more than clear that the actor is most likely to have his best year in 2021.