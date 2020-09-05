With My Industry: Kareena Kapoor Supports Bollywood Against 'Relentless Attacks' on its Reputation

Following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14, the film industry has been subjected to a number of accusations including nepotism and alleged drug abuse in Bollywood. On Friday, the Producers Guild of India issued a statement to show solidarity for the industry.

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram handle and lent out her support to the guild. She shared the letter posted by filmmaker Zoya Akhtar on Instagram stories section and captioned it as, ‘With my industry’, followed by a red heart emoji. Take a look:

Apart from Kareena, other Bollywood celebrities like Abhishek Bachchan, Dia Mirza, Bipasha Basu, Nimrat Kaur, Richa Chadha, Farhan Akhtar, Reema Kagti, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Nikkhil Advani, Riteish Deshmukh among others too shared the letter on social media, showing their support to the industry.

In a statement issued on Friday, the Guild said: "The last few months have seen relentless attacks on the reputation of the Indian film industry across all media. The tragic death of a promising young star has been used by some as a tool to defame and slander the film industry and its members. A picture has been painted of the industry as a terrible place for outsiders to aspire to; a place that treats those who dare to enter it with contempt and derision; a murky den of substance abuse and criminality. This narrative is salacious enough for the media to exploit to great effect in order to boost its ratings, readership and page views."

But it is not the truth, the Guild asserted. The film industry has its imperfections, accepts the Producers Guild of India, but it is one of the most important sources of soft power for the nation at a global level, the Guild said

Highlighting the positive aspects of the industry, the Guild added: "The film industry employs hundreds of thousands of people, boosts travel and tourism and is one of the most important sources of soft power for India across the world. It has entertained hundreds of millions of people for over a century and has brought joy, honour and glory to the nation. It has welcomed and embraced talent from across the country - from the worlds of literature, poetry, art and music - and has drawn them in to create a unique cinematic language."

"This has ensured that we are one of the few countries in the world to still have a vibrant and thriving local film industry across multiple languages, despite the decades-long onslaught of Hollywood."

The industry has contributed generously to "national causes in times of need, and has readily offered its resources – name, recognition, time and funds - whenever called upon to do so, and often even without having to be called upon".

They agreed that it's not easy to enter the industry and there are struggles.

"We do not negate the personal experiences of anyone from the industry, and undoubtedly many of those entering the business and seeking to establish themselves have faced numerous hardships, struggles and disappointments in the course of building a career here. But that is no different from the challenges and obstacles faced by new entrants in any field that they are not born into - be it politics, law, business, medicine or the media. However, a concerted effort has been made to single out the film industry as one that specifically inhibits and prohibits new talent from the outside from thriving. This could not be further from the truth," the statement read.

"There are scores of talented actors, directors, writers, musicians, cinematographers, editors, sound designers, production designers, costume designers, art directors and numerous other film professionals across multiple disciplines who have had absolutely no connection to the industry, but who have flourished and produced inspiring and pathbreaking work, which has defined -- and then redefined -- Indian cinema."

"Being born into the industry most definitely affords you the privilege of access and a first break, but after that it is up to each individual's talent, hard work and drive to propel them forward."

The statement further read: "This is a place that ultimately rewards your talent, work ethic and ability to connect with an audience - regardless of your religion, gender, caste or economic strata. While it is undoubtedly more difficult for those on the outside to get that first chance to display their talent - with perseverance, persistence and a little bit of luck - you can and do succeed. These are difficult times for our country and the world, so rather than venting our fears and frustrations on each other with vile and vicious trolling, it is more important than ever to come together instead of tearing each other apart. Members of the industry on both sides of this debate, especially women, have been subjected to rape threats and death threats. This is unacceptable and must stop now," the statement said.