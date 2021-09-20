With New Controversies, Equations, Bigg Boss Marathi 3 All Set to Rule Hearts

The much-awaited and most-watched Marathi TV reality show Bigg Boss Marathi has started streaming on Colors Marathi channel. Mahesh Manjrekar returned as a host in the show after his successful recovery from cancer. With a good mix of popular celebs, 15 contestants walked into the Bigg Boss 3 house. The audience was very curious about celebrities who will come this season.

Finally, the names of all the contestants were revealed on Sunday. Sneha Wagh, Meenal Shah, Akshay Waghmare, Meera Jagannath, Vikas Patil, Surekha Kudchi, Gayatri Datar, Tripti Desai, Sonali Patil, Jay Dudhane, Utkarsh Anand Shinde, Shivlila Balasaheb Patil, Avishkar Darvekar, Santosh Chaudhary entered the house of Bigg Boss 3 house.

The controversies of previous seasons between and among the contestants during their 100-day stay are well-known to everyone. However, the real game of the new third season started as soon as contestants started settling down. Model and actress Meera and Jay started arguing on the first day. Meera and Sneha also had a good fight in the same episode.

In the coming episode, you will see what exactly caused the argument between Meera and Sneha as well as Meera and Jay. What will happen next? What happens when the game starts? The next episode will answer some of these questions.

A promo video of the show was shared by the makers on Colors Marathi Instagram handle. In the promo video, it is seen that the first nomination will start the real battle in the show.

After the grand premiere of ‘Bigg Boss Marathi 3’, the show now will be broadcasted every night at 9.30 pm. Fifteen celebrities from different walks of life including film, tv, music, and social media fraternities will be locked together in the house of ‘Bigg Boss’ for 100 days.

