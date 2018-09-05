English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
With New James Bond Film in Limbo, Daniel Craig to Lead Murder Mystery 'Knives Out'
With the 25th James Bond film now uncertain, lead actor Daniel Craig has been cast as a detective in Knives Out, co-written and directed by 'Star Wars' man Rian Johnson.
A file photo of Daniel Craig.
Loading...
After director Danny Boyle left James Bond film 25 in August, Daniel Craig has been chosen to lead Knives Out in the meantime, a project that has 'Star Wars' and Brick director Rian Johnson working from a script he co-wrote with producer and frequent collaborator Ram Bergman. Bond 25 was previously anticipated to begin filming in December but Knives Out is now able to begin its shoot in November with Craig on board.
Johnson and Bergman, who are funding Knives Out through their own independent production company, are presenting the project to potential distributors at the Toronto International Film Festival, which runs September 6-16.
Johnson's first feature, 2006 release and film festival success Brick, starred Joseph Gordon-Levitt and was about a high-schooler looking into his ex-girlfriend's sudden and unexpected disappearance. He followed up with 2009 con-man comedy The Brothers Bloom, 2012 JGL and Bruce Willis sci-fi crime thriller Looper and then 2017's Star Wars saga entry The Last Jedi.
He is also heavily involved in a new 'Star Wars' trilogy being prepared for introduction after 2019's provisionally titled "Episode IX."
Daniel Craig has portrayed James Bond since 2006's Casino Royale, going on to lead Quantum of Solace (2008,) Skyfall (2012) and Spectre (2015).
He appeared in 2017's crime comedy Logan Lucky with Star Wars actor Adam Driver and in crime drama Kings with ex-James Bond actress Halle Berry, and had a cameo appearance as a stormtrooper in 2015's Star Wars: The Force Awakens. In addition to Knives Out, he has 20-episode Showtime drama Purity in the works, adapted from the Jonathan Franzen novel, and which had been expected to shoot after Bond 25, prior to the latter's latest bout of pre-production turbulence.
Johnson and Bergman, who are funding Knives Out through their own independent production company, are presenting the project to potential distributors at the Toronto International Film Festival, which runs September 6-16.
Johnson's first feature, 2006 release and film festival success Brick, starred Joseph Gordon-Levitt and was about a high-schooler looking into his ex-girlfriend's sudden and unexpected disappearance. He followed up with 2009 con-man comedy The Brothers Bloom, 2012 JGL and Bruce Willis sci-fi crime thriller Looper and then 2017's Star Wars saga entry The Last Jedi.
He is also heavily involved in a new 'Star Wars' trilogy being prepared for introduction after 2019's provisionally titled "Episode IX."
Daniel Craig has portrayed James Bond since 2006's Casino Royale, going on to lead Quantum of Solace (2008,) Skyfall (2012) and Spectre (2015).
He appeared in 2017's crime comedy Logan Lucky with Star Wars actor Adam Driver and in crime drama Kings with ex-James Bond actress Halle Berry, and had a cameo appearance as a stormtrooper in 2015's Star Wars: The Force Awakens. In addition to Knives Out, he has 20-episode Showtime drama Purity in the works, adapted from the Jonathan Franzen novel, and which had been expected to shoot after Bond 25, prior to the latter's latest bout of pre-production turbulence.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Koodiyattam: The Ancient Form Of Theatre, Art and Drama of Kerala
-
Friday 31 August , 2018
Stree Movie Review: Comic, Revenge Drama And Strangely Romantic
-
Thursday 30 August , 2018
Worlds Oldest Lady: Meet Julia Flores Colque From Bolivia
-
Friday 24 August , 2018
Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
-
Wednesday 15 August , 2018
Rani Mukerji On Why Marriage, Motherhood Hasn't Changed Her Outlook Towards Films
Koodiyattam: The Ancient Form Of Theatre, Art and Drama of Kerala
Friday 31 August , 2018 Stree Movie Review: Comic, Revenge Drama And Strangely Romantic
Thursday 30 August , 2018 Worlds Oldest Lady: Meet Julia Flores Colque From Bolivia
Friday 24 August , 2018 Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
Wednesday 15 August , 2018 Rani Mukerji On Why Marriage, Motherhood Hasn't Changed Her Outlook Towards Films
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Sonali Bendre Sports Wig as 'New Look' While She Battles Cancer in New York; See Her Post
- Here's What Rishi and Neetu Kapoor Think About Son Ranbir's Relationship With Alia
- Shashi Tharoor's 'Why I Am a Hindu' to Be Made into Web Series; See First Look of the Show
- Favourites India Kicks Off SAFF Cup Campaign Against Sri Lanka
- 'I Would Love to Meet You': Dharmendra Responds to Asian Games Gold Medalist Amit Panghal's Wish
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...