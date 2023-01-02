With New Vijay Poster, Team Varisu Wishes Fans a Happy New Year

The makers of Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu, the much-anticipated bilingual film, are gearing up for the Pongal release. The third song from the movie, named Soul of Varisu, was released recently by the producers despite the already enormous excitement surrounding it. It is a calming melody that is all about a mother’s love. The lyrical song, performed in the lovely voice of singer Chithra, describes the interactions between a boy and his mother. Vivek wrote the lyrics, which were composed by S Thaman. Ranjithame and Thee Thalapathy, the first two songs from Varisu, have become huge hits among the audience.

Now lately, Sri Venkateswara Creations has unveiled another poster for the film. The producer has mixed Thalapathy Vijay’s poster and greetings for the new year. The poster shows Vijay in his bossy looks with a reflection of a man who wishes to be set free. The poster shows a juxtaposition of the two characters who want to be free and others upholding responsibility. “Team #Varisu wishes everyone a Happy new year nanba. Let the countdown begin for THE BOSS to return. #Thalapathy @actorvijay sir @directorvamshi @MusicThaman@iamRashmika @7screenstudio@TSeries #BhushanKumar #KrishanKumar #ShivChanana #VarisuPongal #HappyNewYear2023.’’

The Vamshi Paidipally film is a tale of a young man, who is the son of a business tycoon. The role of the young man is played by Thalapathy Vijay. He faces some difficult conditions when, by the stroke of fate, he receives his father’s empire. In addition to Rashmika Mandanna, who plays the lead, the film’s remarkable cast also has R Sarath Kumar, Prakash Raj, Jayasudha, Khushboo, Srikanth, Shaam, Yogi Babu, and Sangeetha Krish in supporting parts.

The family will lock horns with Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu at the box office. After a lengthy absence of nine years, the two celebrities will face each other.

