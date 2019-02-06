English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
With No Host, the Academy is Relying Heavily on Presenters for This Year's Oscars
Crazy Rich Asians stars Awkwafina and Constance Wu, former Golden Globes hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, and actors Brie Larson and Charlize Theron are all in the first list of presenters.
The Academy had chosen actor-comic Kevin Hart to host this year but later dropped him after he got embroiled in controversy due to past homophobic tweets. (Image: Instagram/The Academy)
Whoopi Goldberg, Awkwafina, Jennifer Lopez and Daniel Craig will be presenting the upcoming 91st Academy Awards.
The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Science has announced the first round of Oscars presenters, following accusations that it pressured actors to avoid presenting at other awards ceremonies before the ceremony later this month, reports theguardian.com.
The first list of presenters includes Crazy Rich Asians stars Awkwafina and Constance Wu, former Golden Globes hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, stars Brie Larson and Charlize Theron as well as Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Whoopi Goldberg, Jennifer Lopez, Maya Rudolph, Amandla Stenberg and Tessa Thompson.
The Oscars will presumably rely more heavily on presenters this year as the show is without a host for the first time in 30 years. This comes after the Academy's pick—Kevin Hart—became embroiled in controversy due to past homophobic tweets.
The lack of host has put more pressure on securing high-profile presenters—pressure that has allegedly translated into intimidation for actors to not appear at other awards ceremonies in the run up to the Oscars.
In a statement last month, the Screen Actors Guild union, Sag-Aftra, claimed that an "extraordinary and unwarranted pressure" was being placed on their members to appear on stage at the Oscars without previously presenting at the Sag awards.
The 91st Academy Awards will be held on February 24 in os Angeles and will air in India on Star Movies.
