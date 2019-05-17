Take the pledge to vote

With Ranveer Singh to Start Shooting for 83 in Glasgow, Here Are Other Bollywood Movies on Cricket

As Ranveer Singh starts shooting for his upcoming cricket film, '83, in Glasgow, we take a look at some of the films that were based around the nation's favourite sport.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 17, 2019, 2:06 PM IST
Cricket is the god of all sports in India and nothing justifies this better than the dedication with which Indians watch all cricket matches, be it T-20, ODI or a Test series. Cricket is being considered as one of the favourite themes of the Bollywood directors. And another director to join this league is Kabir Khan, who is coming up with his next ’83. The movie is based on India’s 1983 ICC Cricket World Cup win and stars Ranveer Singh, Jiiva, Ammy Virk, Harrdy Sandhu, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem and Chirag Patil among others.

Set to release in April 2020, Khan’s '83 has set the expectation bar already. While we await the upcoming Indian cricket drama on the box office, here are the other cricket office that ruled Indian cinema:

Lagaan (2001)

Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, Lagaan was the magnum opus of cricket movies in Bollywood. The mix of cricket and patriotism, fighting against the Britishers, has also made it to Academy Awards. This timeless classic, which had Aamir Khan and Gracy Singh, is everything a cricket movie needs: floodlights, match-fixing and a specially abled bowling leg-breaks.

Iqbal (2005)

Shreyas Talpade plays the role of Iqbal who is deaf-and-mute. The character has sole aspiration of becoming a fast bowler and play cricket for India. While his anti-cricket father doesn’t support his passion, his sister Khadija seek help from a local drunkard and ex-cricketer to help his brother achieve his dream. The movie was directed by Nagesh Kukunoor and also had a guest appearance by Kapil Dev.

M S Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016)

Sushant Singh Rajput played the role of former Indian Cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni in this 2016 movie. The film is based on MS Dhoni’s life; mapping his journey from a ticket collector to a celebrated cricketer.

Azhar (2016)

Emraan Hashmi has portrayed himself as Mohd. Azharuddin, one of the finest cricketers India has given to the world of cricket. The film is inspired from the life of former Indian cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin and the allegations he faced regarding match-fixing.

Sachin: A Billion Dreams (2017)

This Indian docudrama-biographical film captures Sachin Tendulkar's cricket and personal life in substantial detail. The film also talks about the low and high phases of Sachin Tendulkar’s life, including his journey with wife Anjali and the future ahead.

