With RRR Out, SS Rajamouli to Shift Focus to His Next With Mahesh Babu

SS Rajamouli’s RRR, which was released last Friday, has had a tremendous response from the audience as well as the critics. Rajamouli’s latest movie RRR has also set the cash counters ringing. And now that he is done with his magnum opus with Ram Charan and Jr NTR, the buzz is already on for Rajamouli’s next, which will star Mahesh Babu. There is a great deal of speculation about the genre of the film as well.

There were talks that Rajamouli’s next movie would be a multi-starrer. However, the director has quashed such rumours. The yet to be titled project will have Mahesh Babu in the lead and will be a solo-hero film unlike RRR, which had Jr NTR and Ram Charan. Mahesh Babu only does solo-hero projects and distributors are fine with it. This is because his movies eventually rake in profits.

The Rajamouli-Babu project will be a fast-paced adventure-thriller. SS Rajamouli is trying to change his track after three back-to-back costume dramas set in the remote past. Interestingly, Sanjay Leela Bhansali had also decided to switch his genre after three consecutive period films.

Bollywood Hungama has reported that the idea for the untitled project is still being worked on. It further said that after the release of RRR, SS Rajamouli will give his complete attention to the project with Mahesh Babu.

The Rajamouli-Babu project will be shot at a stretch and completed in six months unlike Baahubali and RRR, which took several years. Rajamouli is keen to start the shoot of the film from Dussehra 2022.

Rajamouli also said that the film would be bigger in scale than RRR. KL Narayana will produce this mega project.

