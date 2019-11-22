With Russia as Focus Country, IFFI 2019 Looks to Revive Old Ties

At the ongoing International Film Festival of India 2019 (IFFI 2019), Russian Ambassador Nikolay Kudashev said that joint production of films will bring the spirit of India and Russia together. A joint agreement was signed at Vladivostok in Russia during September 2019 for expanding cultural exchanges between the two countries.

Kudashev opined that the contemporary Russian literature is not adequately represented in India. “The government has got plans to bridge this gap by publishing ten of best Russian books in Hindi and ten of the best Indian books in Russian. Efforts are also on for more exchanges and co-operation in the field of education,” he said.

In IFFI’s 50th year, Russia is the focus country. Eight Russian films--Abigail, Acid, Andrei Tarkovsky: A Cinema Prayer, Beanpole, Great Poetry, Once in Trubchevsk, Why Don’t You Just Die and The Hero will be screened in the Country Focus section this year.

Head of Russian delegation, Maria Lameshev said that there is a great interest for Russian films among Indian people. “Diverse films from Russia which got international awards and acclaim have been brought to India for showcasing in IFFI. Films like Abigail portrays the fantasy of youngsters”, she said.

Lemesheva added that according to the co-production agreement, 40 percent of budget of the film would be given back by the Ministry of culture. She also extended support in facilitating meetings for possible co-productions for future.

Traditionally, Indian films, especially of Raj Kapoor, have been popular in Russia and now is the time to revive the old cultural synergy.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.