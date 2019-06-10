Bharat Becomes Salman Khan's 14th Consecutive Film to Enter 100 Cr Club, Earns Rs 150 Cr on Day 5

With Bharat raking in Rs 150 crore over the extended weekend, there's no denying the fact that Salman Khan is a box office magnet. The film surpassed Rs 100 crore mark at the Indian box office on the fourth day of release itself, making it the actor's 14th back-to-back film in the Rs 100 crore club, say trade experts.

It was Dabangg that onset his journey to the club followed by Ready, Bodyguard, Ek Tha Tiger, Dabangg 2, Jai Ho, Kick, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Sultan, Tubelight, Tiger Zinda Hai and Race 3.

Notably, the actor has three films in the Rs 300 crore club and two in the Rs 200 crore club.

Giving away the figures of Bharat, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#Bharat Wed 42.30 cr, Thu 31 cr, Fri 22.20 cr, Sat 26.70 cr, Sun 27.90 cr. Total: ₹ 150.10 cr. India biz... After a glorious start, #Bharat needs to score on weekdays... Mon-Thu biz will give an idea of lifetime biz... Will emerge second highest grosser of 2019 today [Day 6]."

Bharat smashed the opening day records of Salman's previous Eid releases-- Sultan and Ek Tha Tiger, which earned Rs 36.54 crore and Rs 32.93 crore on Day 1, respectively. The film is also the biggest opener of the actor's career. Earlier it was Prem Ratan Dhan Payo which earned Rs 39.32 crore on its first day.

Salman even thanked fans for the love and tweeted, “Big thk u sabko fr giving sabse bada opening mere career ka par what made me the happiest & proudest is ki during a scene in my film jab national anthem is recited ev1 stood up as a mark of respect. There could be no bigger respect for our country than this... Jai Hind #Bharat.”

Bharat is an official adaptation of 2014 South Korean film, Ode to My Father which chronicles the journey of Bharat played by Salman Khan from an eight-year-old kid to a 70-year-old. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film also features Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Sunil Grover, Disha Patani, Satish Kaushik, Jackie Shroff, Sonali Kulkarni, Asif Sheikh, Nora Fatehi, Shashank Arora, Kashmira Irani, Kumud Mishra, Ayesha Raza, Meiyang Chang, Manav Vij, Mushtaq Khan and Brijendra Kala.

