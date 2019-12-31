Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

With Satyamev Jayate 2, Milap Zaveri is Finding New Things for His 'Hulk' John Abraham to Tear Apart

Taking inspiration from Sylvester Stallone's Rambo, Milap Zaveri said that he will make a new part of Satyamev Jayate every two years where John Abraham will keep fighting the corruption.

News18.com

December 31, 2019
With Satyamev Jayate 2, Milap Zaveri is Finding New Things for His 'Hulk' John Abraham to Tear Apart
Image: Instagram

Days after announcing Satyamev Jayate’s second installment starring John Abraham, filmmaker Milap Zaveri said that the sequel will be made on a bigger scale. He also plans to establish the film into an action franchise, similar to those in Hollywood.

In a recent interview, he confirmed that Satyamev Jayate 2 is currently in its pre-production stage and is scheduled to go on the floors in April.

Talking further about the difference in the first and second part of the action-drama, he said, “The first film dealt with corruption, but with part 2, corruption in all spheres- from the police to politicians, industrialists, the common man- will be tackled.”

He also added that the movie will have some humour quotient to make it lighter at places. “It is situational, in the Dabangg and Rowdy Rathore zone. There are moments in the film where John will play to the gallery.”

The director revealed his plan to continue making a movie in the Satyamev Jayate franchise every two years, where John will 'keep growing older but continue to fight corruption'. His inspiration comes from Sylvester Stallone’s Rambo. Calling John his ‘hulk’, the filmmaker further said, “We have already started working on the action. I am finding new things for John to tear apart now. He is my hulk and I believe he can smash anything.”

The movie will be produced by Bhushan Kumar and Nikkhil Advani and star Divya Khosla Kumar as the leading lady.

