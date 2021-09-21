With Virender Sehwag and Mohammad Kaif on Show, Kapil Sharma Takes Everyone on Laughter Ride

Former Indian cricketers Virender Sehwag and Mohammad Kaif will be seen having fun in the next episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, according to a new promo released recently. In the clip, the host, Kapil Sharma, is seen asking some fun questions of the two cricketers.

In the beginning, Kapil asks Sehwag that since there was no domestic help available during lockdown did he also have to do some work? Sehwag, in his trademark style, reminds Kapil that he is the “Nawab of Najafgarh" and therefore he didn’t need to work.

Furthermore, Kapil tells everyone that whenever Sehwag was in the dressing room, he’d keep cracking jokes. So, to make him stop talking, Sachin would hand him a banana.

The host then asks if Sehwag had to give a banana to someone, who would it be? The former attacking batsman was game. He took the banana, which was kept on the table, and gave it to Kapil. But Sehwag was quick to take it back, saying that if Kapil keeps quiet, who will run the show? It is because of Kapil that the show is running, he added.

Kapil then talks about the love marriages of cricketers. He says that most of the cricketers have done a love marriage, turns towards Kaif and asks when do they get the time to field outside. Addressing Kaif, Kapil adds that he is asking since he is a wonderful fielder. Everyone starts laughing again.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here