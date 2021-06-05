With Sooryavanshi, Phone Bhoot and Tiger 3, Katrina Kaif All Set for a Grand Show

With Sooryavanshi, Phone Bhoot and the third film in the Tiger franchise, Katrina Kaif might be eagerly looking at the cinema halls to open. These big budget Bollywood films are either complete or in the final leg of completion, and might be waiting for the situation induced due to the coronavirus to return to normalcy.

Not only these, there are films like ’83, Prithviraj and Laal Singh Chadda, which would want to avoid the OTT route because of their canvas and potential reach through theatres.

Coming back to Katrina, she hasn’t had a release since Bharat in June, 2019. Prior to that she had six releases—Fitoor, Baar Baar Dekho, Jagga Jasoos, Tiger Zinda Hai, Thugs of Hindostan and Zero—in nearly three years. These films were mounted on a big budget and also gained sizeable return on investment.

Now, with her upcoming films, the producers would expect a similar result. But it all depends when the theatres would be allowed to operate with full capacity. The makers can also opt for the sharing deal between theatres and the OTTs. However, one thing that is remained to be seen is how the audience behaves in the post pandemic world!

