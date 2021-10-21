With Success of 'Most Eligible Bachelor', This is Director Bommarillu Baskar’s Remuneration

Bommarillu Bhaskar directorial “Most Eligible Bachelor" starring Akil Akkineni and Pooja Hegde in the lead role has put on a fine show at the box office. As the movie has been a huge success worldwide, reports are coming that Baskar took home a total of Rs 1 crore in remuneration for the film.

According to reports, Bhaskar was promised a remuneration of Rs 60 lakhs for the film and over that, an additional Rs 40 lakh was also promised to him if the film does well in the theatres and turns out to be a hit. So, now as the film is collecting in crores worldwide and has hit the status, Baskar is reportedly taking home as much as Rs 1 crore.

The film was released on October 15, on the occasion of Dussehra this year. Akhil had to wait nearly six consecutive years to get a hit movie at the box office. Now, the actor has promised to work under Geetha Arts Production for his upcoming projects.

The report shows that the rom-com Most Eligible Bachelor has not only crossed the break-even mark within just five days of its release, but it has also made a profit. Reportedly, the film’s theatrical value stands at Rs 24 Cr.

With the grand return of Bommarillu Bhaskar, the film received a good response from critics and audiences. Talking about the performance of the actors, Pooja Hegde is being praised a lot by the audience as her character steals the show. Meanwhile, Akhil Akkineni was also praised for his performance. On Tuesday (October 19) the filmmakers even held a success meet where Allu Arjun praised the movie and the cast and crew of the film.

The movie was jointly produced by Vasu Varma and Bunny Vas. Gopic Sundar has composed the music for the film.

At the box office, Most Eligible Bachelor competed with Ajay Bhupathi’s second directorial Maha Samudram, starring Aditi Rao Hydari and Sharwanand. The latter couldn’t succeed in leaving an imprint at the box office.

