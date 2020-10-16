Kangana Ranaut Now Says She is Bollywood's 'First Ever Legitimate Action Heroine', Here's Why

Actor Kangana Ranaut has started training for her upcoming action films- Tejas and Dhakaad. She shared her video of practicing boxing and other physical activities and called herself Bollywood’s "first-ever legitimate action heroine".

Sharing the video, Kangana tweeted, “I have started action training for my upcoming action films #Tejas and #Dhakaad I play a Fauji and a Spy respectively in these films. Bollywood ki thali may have given me a lot but post Manikarnika success I too have given Bollywood it’s first ever legitimate action heroine.” (sic) The video shows her doing a range of exercise routines - from boxing to kickboxing to a series of floor exercises, showing flexibility and strength.

Recently, Kangana revealed on social media that she had gained 20 kgs for Thalaivi and that it is time for her to shed the extra kilos as the movie is nearing completion. She posted an image of doing yoga and wrote, "I had gained 20kgs for Thalaivi, now that we are very close to completing it, need to go back to my earlier size, agility, metabolism and flexibility. Waking up early and going for a jog/walk .... who all are with me (sic)."

Digital filmmaking has made it possible for actors to look a certain way on screen even without undergoing major body transformations in real life. However, Kangana claims to have stuck to the old way of filming in Thalaivi by actually gaining weight.