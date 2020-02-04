Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
2-min read

Thappad Will Make You See Things That Were Taken for Granted in a Relationship, Says Taapsee Pannu

In 'Thappad', directed by Anubhav Sinha, Taapsee plays an educated, upper-middle-class woman who is forced to take stock of her relationship after being slapped by her husband.

PTI

Updated:February 4, 2020, 8:38 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Thappad Will Make You See Things That Were Taken for Granted in a Relationship, Says Taapsee Pannu
In 'Thappad', directed by Anubhav Sinha, Taapsee plays an educated, upper-middle-class woman who is forced to take stock of her relationship after being slapped by her husband.

Calling domestic violence "an elephant in the room", Bollywood star Taapsee Pannu hopes her film Thappad starts a conversation around the issue. In the Anubhav Sinha-directed movie, Taapsee plays an educated, upper-middle-class woman who is forced to take stock of her relationship after being slapped by her husband.

"The film is not just about domestic violence. It is just one trigger. There is a dialogue in the film which says 'I can suddenly see all the unfair things that I did not notice earlier'. So Thappad (slap) is a trigger and suddenly you see these things that were taken for granted in a relationship," Taapsee told PTI in an interview.

"We are trying to bring out the elephant in the room. Let's see how many discussions or how many awkward silences are there after people see the film," she added. The 32-year-old actor said women are often told to "tolerate" and are given a different 'to-do' list than men for a relationship, which creates an imbalance and the film addresses these disparities.

"It is like there is a (separate) to-do list for both women and men that is expected from them in a relationship. Who decided this? Did you just blindly follow what was told to you? It is not a mistake of any one person but of everyone as a society that we are trying to normalize it," Taapsee said, adding that her character Amrita questions everyone, including herself, in the process. According to Taapsee, it was a conscious decision to set the background of the story in an upper middle class, educated and well-to-do family.

"It is not that such things happen in those houses where people are uneducated, this happens in educated families as well. It is happening with three women out of five," she said. Asked whether she had questioned herself as well, the actor said she unlearned certain things that were ingrained in her as a woman.

"When you are growing up you are told to follow certain things. But with age, as I became independent, I realized I am working as hard as a man of my age and I am earning well, maybe not more, but I can run my house like any other man. So why are rules different for me? I should not do certain things because I am a woman, why? When you start becoming independent, you become confident and start questioning things."

Thappad also features Pavail Gulati, Dia Mirza, Ratna Pathak Shah, Tanvi Azmi, Kumud Mishra, and Manav Kaul. It is set to hit the theatres on February 28.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram