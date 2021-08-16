With The Immortal Ashwatthama on Hold, Vicky Kaushal to Start Shooting for Sam Bahadur

Vicky Kaushal is one of the busiest actors in the industry with a spree of films lined up for the coming year. He finished shooting for Sardar Udham Singh just before the pandemic started last year, had many projects lined up but all the shootings were stalled due to the lockdown. Once shoots were allowed again, the actor started his upcoming comedy with Manushi Chillar which is tentatively titled The Great Indian Family. He began shooting for it in November last year and wrapped up in February.

For the last few months Vicky has been training to get in shape for his titular role in The Immortal Ashwatthama. The actor was also practicing archery and horse riding for the film, which was going to reunite him with Uri: The Surgical Strike director Aditya Dhar. But now, the film has been put on hold due to the ongoing pandemic and budget constraints.

A source reveals that the actor has now decided to start shooting for Sam Bahadur, “Vicky is currently down south where he is shooting for Shashank Khaitan’s Mr Lele along with Kiara Advani. Once he wraps up the film, he doesn’t have any other films to shoot. The actor is currently reading a few scripts but at the same time he has decided to start shooting for the biopic on Field Marshall Sam Manekshaw which is directed by Meghna Gulzar. The actor has started preparing for the role and is already discussing the project with Meghna in detail."

The source adds that the actor will need to go through some physical transformation for the role, “Vicky had currently beefed up for his character in The Immortal Ashwatthama but the actor will have to do away with it as Field Marshall Sam Manekshaw had a lean physique. With the film spanning a few decades, Vicky’s character will be seen ageing in the course of the narrative because of which he will be having more than one look in the film. The film will require a lot of pre-production and the makers will soon start with the work."

