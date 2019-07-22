With Thor-Love and Thunder Announced, Here's How Jane Foster Becomes Worthy to Wield Mjolnir

Marvel surprised their fans as they announced its phase four films at the San Diego Comic-con 2019. However, the biggest surprise came when Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige revealed that Natalie Portman will return to Marvel Cinematic Universe as Female Thor with Taika Watiti's Thor: Love and Thunder.

The news was received with the loudest cheer among Thor fans, but many had one prominent question-- How Jane Foster becomes worthy enough to wield the weapon of God of Thunder- the Mjolnir? The tale goes by that, Odin, the ruler of Asgard's hammer can be wielded only by someone who's worthy enough. The side of the hammer carries the inscription, which says "Whosoever holds this hammer, if he be worthy, shall possess the power of Thor." Odin passes the weapon to his son Odinson, who goes by the name Thor.

Jane Foster has been part of the Thor comics since the 1960s. As per the books, she was a nurse who later became a doctor and works with Dr Donald Blake—Thor’s mortal form. The two fall in love. Later, Thor takes Jane to Asgard where she was briefly granted immortality. But, her powers are taken back by Odin when she fails his test and doesn't come as courageous enough to hold the powers. She is sent back to Earth with no recollection of her time on Asgard.

She then comes into picture during the Civil War storyline when she joins Captain America's side with his resistance group, the Secret Avengers, and operates from SHIELD.

Reportedly, in Thor Vol. 4 #1, the God of Thunder loses his ability to wield the hammer as he becomes unworthy of Mjolnir. The hammer is stationed on the Moon and both Odinson and Odin, couldn't move the weapon. It is then, that the Mjolnir telepathically sought out Jane. With the help of Heimdall she arrives on the Moon and lifts it and the inscription on the weapon changes to, "Whosoever hold this hammer, if she be worthy, shall possess the power of Thor."

The moment she lifts the hammer, she transforms into a superhero and gains Thor's powers. Foster keeps her identity a secret as Female Thor, which is eventually revealed to the world later in the comic series.

Jane certainly becomes one of the most powerful Thor. She has all the powers including superhuman strength, speed, stamina, flight, and control over lightning. In addition, she can change the trajectory and velocity of Mjolnir in mid-air, something that Odinson and Odin couldn't do.

However, Mjolnir propagates cancer in her. Every time she transforms into Thor, toxins purge from her body, including the treatments she took for cancer, which doesn't let her mortal form heal. During the final moments she is advised by Doctor Strange not to use her powers, but in the time of need, to save Asgard she transforms into Thor and dies. Later, Odin channels the powers of the God Tempest and assists Odinson to resurrect Jane.

While not much has been revealed about Portman's character, it will be interesting to see how Watiti will incarnate Jane Foster as Female Thor.

Also starring Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson, Thor: Love and Thunder is scheduled to release on November 5, 2021.

