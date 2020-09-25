MOVIES

2-MIN READ

With Unfortunate Demise of SP Balasubrahmanyam, Our Cultural World is a Lot Poorer: PM Modi

PM Modi and SP Balasubrahmanyam

SP Balasubrahmanyam died at a Chennai hospital after testing positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in August. He was 74.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday condoled the death of SP Balasubramanyamm, saying that with the passing away of the legendary singer, the cultural world has become "a lot poorer."

“With the unfortunate demise of Shri SP Balasubrahmanyam, our cultural world is a lot poorer. A household name across India, his melodious voice and music enthralled audiences for decades. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with his family and admirers. Om Shanti,” PM Modi said in a tweet.

President Ram Nath Kovind also mourned the loss of Balasubrahmanyam via social media. “In the passing of music legend SP Balasubrahmanyam Indian music has lost one of its most melodious voices. Called ‘Paadum Nila' or ‘Singing Moon’ by his countless fans, he was honoured with Padma Bhushan and many National Awards. Condolences to his family, friends and admirers,” President Kovind said in a post on Twitter.

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu tweeted, "Shocked at the tragic demise of the legendary musician Shri S.P. Balasubrahmanyam. He leaves a void in the world of music that is virtually impossible to fill. #SPBalasubrahmanyam."

Tributes from across the political spectrum poured in after the death of the Padma Shri awardee singer with political leaders mourning India’s loss of cultural voice.

SP Balasubrahmanyam died at a Chennai hospital after testing positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in August. He was 74. His son, SP Charan, confirmed the news of his death.

