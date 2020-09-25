With Unfortunate Demise of SP Balasubrahmanyam, Our Cultural World is a Lot Poorer: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday condoled the death of SP Balasubramanyamm, saying that with the passing away of the legendary singer, the cultural world has become "a lot poorer."

“With the unfortunate demise of Shri SP Balasubrahmanyam, our cultural world is a lot poorer. A household name across India, his melodious voice and music enthralled audiences for decades. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with his family and admirers. Om Shanti,” PM Modi said in a tweet.

President Ram Nath Kovind also mourned the loss of Balasubrahmanyam via social media. “In the passing of music legend SP Balasubrahmanyam Indian music has lost one of its most melodious voices. Called ‘Paadum Nila' or ‘Singing Moon’ by his countless fans, he was honoured with Padma Bhushan and many National Awards. Condolences to his family, friends and admirers,” President Kovind said in a post on Twitter.

With the unfortunate demise of Shri SP Balasubrahmanyam, our cultural world is a lot poorer. A household name across India, his melodious voice and music enthralled audiences for decades. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with his family and admirers. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 25, 2020

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu tweeted, "Shocked at the tragic demise of the legendary musician Shri S.P. Balasubrahmanyam. He leaves a void in the world of music that is virtually impossible to fill. #SPBalasubrahmanyam."

In the passing of music legend SP Balasubrahmanyam Indian music has lost one of its most melodious voices. Called ‘Paadum Nila' or ‘Singing Moon’ by his countless fans, he was honoured with Padma Bhushan and many National Awards. Condolences to his family, friends and admirers. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 25, 2020

Tributes from across the political spectrum poured in after the death of the Padma Shri awardee singer with political leaders mourning India’s loss of cultural voice.

Shocked at the tragic demise of the legendary musician Shri S.P. Balasubrahmanyam. He leaves a void in the world of music that is virtually impossible to fill. #SPBalasubrahmanyam pic.twitter.com/JqEsaJoqyD — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) September 25, 2020

My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and friends of Mr S. P. Balasubrahmanyam. His songs touched millions of hearts in many languages. His voice will live on.#RIPSPB — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 25, 2020

Condole the demise of legendary musician and playback singer Padma Bhushan, S. P. Balasubrahmanyam ji.An artist par excellence, he contributed richly to India’s musical legacy in a career spanning 54 years.My thoughts are with his family and fans.॥ॐ शांति॥#RIPSPB — Vasundhara Raje (@VasundharaBJP) September 25, 2020

आपल्या नाद-मधूर सुरांनी संगीत हे भाषा-प्रांत यांच्या पलीकडे असते हे सिद्ध करणारे ज्येष्ठ गायक एस.पी. बालसुब्रमण्यम सुरांच्या दुनियेतील मनस्वी अवलिया होते. त्यांना काळाने आपल्यातून ओढून नेले आहे.त्यांच्या आवाजाची जादू मागे राहील,ते त्या अर्थाने अजरामर आहेत.भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजली 🙏🏼 — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) September 25, 2020

Anguished by the demise of noted singer, Shri SP Balasubrahmanyam ji who has left a big void in the Indian music industry. He was popular among the music lovers for his beautiful renditions in some of the iconic films. My heartfelt condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti! — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 25, 2020

Deeply saddened by the passing away of legendary musician and playback singer Padma Bhushan, S. P. Balasubrahmanyam ji. He will forever remain in our memories through his melodious voice & unparalleled music compositions. My condolences are with his family & followers. Om Shanti — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 25, 2020

SP Balasubrahmanyam died at a Chennai hospital after testing positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in August. He was 74. His son, SP Charan, confirmed the news of his death.