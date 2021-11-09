With Workout Video, Allu Arjun's Son Ayaan Wishes Varun Tej Success For Ghani

Telugu superstar Allu Arjun’s son Allu Ayaan is making headlines after he was featured in a video posted by his mother Sneha Reddy. The seven-year-old Ayaan is seen doing intense workouts in a viral video to wish his uncle and actor Varun Tej for his upcoming sports drama ‘Ghani’. As part of the promotional activities, Sneha has shared the video on Instagram in which Ayaan is seen working out to the theme music of Ghani. She wished success to team Ghani.

In the video, Allu Ayaan has imitated Varun Tej from the movie ‘Ghani’. The video has gone viral now with many saying that he looks like ‘little Ghani’. Allu Ayaan is seen smiling while imitating Varun Tej. The video posted by Sneha on Monday has garnered over 1 lakh views so far. The clip is also seen as a tribute from Allu Ayaan for the upcoming movie ‘Ghani’ produced by Allu Bobby, the elder brother of Allu Arjun.

The sports drama, Ghani, is written and directed by Kiran Korrapati. It is jointly produced by Sidhu Mudda and Allu Bobby. The film stars Varun Tej and Saiee Manjrekar in the lead roles. The film also features Jagapathi Babu, Upendra, Suniel Shetty and Naveen Chandra in prominent roles. S Thaman is the music composer of the upcoming film.

Varun Tej is playing a boxer in this movie for which he has undergone intense training to get in the shoes of a boxer. Recently, the makers released the ‘Ghani Anthem’, featuring Varun Tej doing an intense workout. Several Instagram influencers and Varun’s fans created reels on the anthem to promote the upcoming film.

The film is all set for a grand release in theatres on December 3, 2021.

