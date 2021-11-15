'Withdraw Sabhapathy Poster': TPDK Leader Alleges Makers of Film Insulted Protesters

An office-bearer of Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam (TPDK), a Tamil Nadu-based political party, has asked the makers of Sabapathy to withdraw the poster of actor Santhanam-starrer film. Ramakrishnan, the General Secretary of TPDK, has demanded that the poster of the movie be withdrawn, alleging it shows protesters in a bad light. Condemning the makers of the upcoming Tamil film, Ramakrishnan said that in the name of humour, they are insulting the protesters protesting for clean water.

This comes just days after Sabapathy makers were accused of lifting the concept of the poster from an old Hollywood movie titled “Role Models".

The Sabhapaathy poster shows two men. One is shown urinating on a wall plastered with a poster that reads: “Protest for clean water, gathers warriors”, while another one sits on the sidewalk with a bottle of alcohol in his hand.

Ramakrishnan has stated while demanding the withdrawal of the poster of Sabapathy.

“A promotional poster for the upcoming movie Sabapathy starring actor Santhanam has been released. Santhanam is seen urinating on the text which reads: ‘Protest for clean water, gather warriors’. In the name of humour, they are insulting the protestors who fight for water. We strongly condemn making films with inhumane scenes in the name of comedy. This scene should be removed from the movie immediately,” he said.

Ramakrishnan has also warned the Sabapathy team that he will hold a protest in front of the theatres where the film will be screened if the poster is not withdrawn immediately. He also demanded that if there is any scene in the movie as shown in the poster, it should be dropped.

Sabapathy is touted to be a commercial entertainer and will have music by Sam CS. The movie will hit the theatres on November 19.

