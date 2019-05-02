Within 6 Days of Release, Avengers Endgame Is Highest Grossing Film in India This Year

#AvengersEndgame is on a record-smashing spree... Holiday on Wed [some states] proved advantageous... Now highest grossing #Hollywood film in #India... Fri 53.60 cr, Sat 52.20 cr, Sun 52.85 cr, Mon 31.05 cr, Tue 26.10 cr, Wed 28.50 cr. Total: ₹ 244.30 cr Nett BOC. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 2, 2019

Phenomenal biz of #AvengersEndgame is an eye-opener, wake up call for our industry... #AvengersEndgame is competing with the biggest hits from *Hindi* film industry... Has stamina to cross *lifetime biz* of #Dangal [highest grosser of *Hindi* industry]. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 2, 2019

Avengers: Endgame has been smashing box office records and setting new ones all over the world. The Marvel film, that released in India on Friday, April 26, has earned Rs 244 crore till Wednesday, becoming the highest grossing film in India so far this year. It is safe to assume that the film will surpass the first collection week of Baahubali: The Conlusion (Hindi).Wednesday being a holiday in some states because of Labor Day proved advantageous for the film, which earned Rs 28 crore on that day. Endgame has managed to rake in huge numbers without the help of an extended weekend, holiday or festival. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the earnings of the film in India so far.Calling the film an eye-opener, Adarsh said that Endgame has the potential to surpass the lifetime collection of Aamir Khan's Dangal, which was Rs 374 crores.He also said that going forward, all big box office collections in India will be compared with Endgame. Baahubali 2 had earned Rs 246 crores in its first week.The film released across approximately 2845 screens in India in Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu. The Russo brothers directorial collected a massive Rs 53 crore when it released on Friday and went on to collect Rs 51 crore on Saturday, becoming the fastest film to enter the Rs 100-crore club in India, in just two days.