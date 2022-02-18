Woah! Bharti Singh Being Paid More Than Karan Johar-Parineeti's Salaries Combined for Hunarbaaz?

Ace comedian Bharti Singh never leaves an opportunity to entertain the audience, but whenever she is with her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa, the duo makes us laugh out loud. Currently, the couple is hosting Hunarbaaz on Colors, and the show is judged by Mithun Chakraborty, Karan Johar, and Parineeti Chopra. Now, a behind-the-scenes video from the talent hunt show is on the internet, which shows Bharti’s fun banter with the judges.

In the clip, shared by the official Instagram account of Colors TV, Bharti is requesting Mithun to feature in a video that she is recording on her phone. While requesting, she said, “Twadde karan ek gareeb banda koi kama lega (If you help me, you will be helping a poor person make some money).” Listening to this, Golmaal actor sarcastically replied, “Haan, tu gareeb! Hum log saare mil ke jo kamate hai, woh akeli kamati hai (Oh, you are poor indeed! You alone earn what we all collectively make).”

Mithun was referring to him and the other two judges. Then Bharti turned the camera towards Karan and while using a baby filter, she asked, “Aaj Yash aaya hai shooting pe (Has your son Yash come to the shoot instead of you)?” Going along with the comedian, Karan replied, “Yeah, it’s me.” And when his daughter Roohi’s name came up, Karan asked, “Who is that?” and then added, “I don’t remember."

Bharti goes on with her fun banter and used the same baby filter on Mithun and asked if he would do the next episode for chocolate instead of asking for his payment. The comedian holds on to her fun and while pointing at Mithun, jokingly asked a crew member, “Inka diaper change karo fatafat, geela hai (Change his diaper quickly. It’s wet).” Finally, she aims the camera at Parineeti and asked, “Ale ale, dudu piyegi? Mumma ke earrings pehene hai (Awww, do you want to drink milk? Are you wearing your mother’s earrings)?” Comedian compliments Parineeti while showing her the video and said, “Kitni pyaari lag rahi hai (You look so adorable).” Hunarbaaz is a talent reality show that features on Colors TV. It airs on weekends at 9 PM.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.