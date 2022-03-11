Samantha Ruth Prabhu never fails to impress fans with her too-hot-to-handle looks. Each time the actress is snapped by paparazzi or posts something on social media, her fashion and style win hearts. On Thursday night, the Pushpa fame was sighted at the film Critics’ Choice Award show. For the event, she wore a deep-neck long gown with a floral design on it. The actress kept her look sans accessories and make-up minimal. Needless to say, Samantha looked absolutely gorgeous in her outfit.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu also took to her official Instagram account and called it one of her ‘most favourite looks’. The pictures have left fans stunned and are winning hearts. The comment section of Samantha’s post is flooded with heart and fire emojis. Even Samantha’s Pushpa: The Rise co-star Rashmika Mandanna was quick to drop a fire emoji in the comment section.

For the unversed, Critics’ Choice Awards were held on Thursday night in Mumbai. Apart from Samantha, several other celebrities including Konkona Sen Sharma, Neha Dhupia, Richa Chaddha, Jackie Shroff, and Aparshakti Khurana among others attended the event.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently completed 12 years in the film industry. She took to social media and penned down a heartfelt note expressing gratitude towards fans. “I woke up this morning to realize that I’ve completed 12 years in the Film Industry. It’s been 12 years of memories that revolve around Lights, Camera, action and incomparable moments. I am filled with gratitude for having had this blessed journey and the best, most loyal fans in the world! Here’s hoping my love story with Cinema never ends and abounds from strength to strength," she had written.

On the work front, Samantha was recently seen in Pushpa: The Rise where she featured in the song Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava. She also has Shakuntalam in her pipeline. The film is directed by Gunasekhar and is produced by Neelima Guna.

