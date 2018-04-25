English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Wolverine' Hugh Jackman Has an Adorable Message for Indian Fans. Watch Video
"The Wolverine" film saga started 17 years ago. Jackman appeared as Wolverine in nine of the "X-Men" sagas. He played the character for the last time in the 2017 film "Logan".
A still poster of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine.
Actor Hugh Jackman thanked his Indian fans for supporting him during his journey as Wolverine. The actor expressed his gratitude by posting a video on Twitter after he saw a tribute clip of his fans made by Star Movies as part of #OneLastTime campaign, read a statement.
In the video, the actor said: "To all my fans in India, I just saw that incredible compilation, thank you so much it means the world to me. It's been an amazing journey and your support over 17 years, honestly it touches me. So thank you so much for sending me that video, I'll keep it forever."
"The Wolverine" film saga started 17 years ago. Jackman appeared as Wolverine in nine of the X-Men sagas. He played the character for the last time in the 2017 film Logan, which was aired on the channel as part of the campaign.
Also Watch
In the video, the actor said: "To all my fans in India, I just saw that incredible compilation, thank you so much it means the world to me. It's been an amazing journey and your support over 17 years, honestly it touches me. So thank you so much for sending me that video, I'll keep it forever."
Thank you to @StarMoviesIndia and all who participated in the video and posted their thoughts on @WolverineMovie ..... 17 amazing years!!! #Logan #Wolverine #xmen pic.twitter.com/5E1m9Rixq8— Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) April 23, 2018
"The Wolverine" film saga started 17 years ago. Jackman appeared as Wolverine in nine of the X-Men sagas. He played the character for the last time in the 2017 film Logan, which was aired on the channel as part of the campaign.
Also Watch
-
News18 Explain : Asaram Convicted in Rape Case by Jodhpur Court
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Review: Ducati 959 Panigale
-
Sunday 22 April , 2018
World Earth Day: Juhi Chawla Talks Environment, Advocates ‘No Plastic’ Policy
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Is Your MP/ MLA Accused of Crime Against Women?
-
Wednesday 18 April , 2018
Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
News18 Explain : Asaram Convicted in Rape Case by Jodhpur Court
Friday 20 April , 2018 Review: Ducati 959 Panigale
Sunday 22 April , 2018 World Earth Day: Juhi Chawla Talks Environment, Advocates ‘No Plastic’ Policy
Friday 20 April , 2018 Is Your MP/ MLA Accused of Crime Against Women?
Wednesday 18 April , 2018 Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Gautam Gambhir Has Decided to Represent Delhi Daredevils for Free: Sources
- India's First 2018 Maserati Ghibli Luxury Sports Sedan Worth Rs 1.42 Crore Delivered in Delhi
- Top 5 Flagship Smartphones: Huawei P20 Pro, Apple iPhone X, Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus & a Surprise Entrant
- Anushka is Obsessed with Husband Virat's Wardrobe, Sports His T-Shirt Yet Again; See Pics
- IPL 2018: Kaul Reprimanded for Breach of Conduct Against Mumbai