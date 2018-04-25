GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
'Wolverine' Hugh Jackman Has an Adorable Message for Indian Fans. Watch Video

IANS

Updated:April 25, 2018, 8:38 AM IST
A still poster of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine.
Actor Hugh Jackman thanked his Indian fans for supporting him during his journey as Wolverine. The actor expressed his gratitude by posting a video on Twitter after he saw a tribute clip of his fans made by Star Movies as part of #OneLastTime campaign, read a statement.

In the video, the actor said: "To all my fans in India, I just saw that incredible compilation, thank you so much it means the world to me. It's been an amazing journey and your support over 17 years, honestly it touches me. So thank you so much for sending me that video, I'll keep it forever."




"The Wolverine" film saga started 17 years ago. Jackman appeared as Wolverine in nine of the X-Men sagas. He played the character for the last time in the 2017 film Logan, which was aired on the channel as part of the campaign.








