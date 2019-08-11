Woman Accuses Priyanka Chopra of 'Encouraging Nuclear War Against Pakistan' at Public Event in LA

Priyanka Chopra was recently at a Beautycon event in Los Angeles, where a Pakistani woman accused her of "encouraging nuclear war against Pakistan". The woman referred to Priyanka's role as a United Nations Goodwill Ambassador and reportedly called her a 'hypocrite' for tweeting in favour of the Indian Army earlier this year.

In a video from the event that has surfaced on the internet, the audience member can be heard saying, "You are United Nations Goodwill ambassador for peace and you are encouraging nuclear war in Pakistan. There is no way you are in this... As a Pakistani, millions of people, like, me, have supported you in your business..."

Her voice trails off, but Priyanka waited for her to finish before defending herself calmly. The 37-year-old actress said, "I hear you.... I have many many friends from Pakistan, and I am from India. War is not something I'm really fond of, but I am patriotic. So I'm sorry if I hurt sentiments of people who do love me and have loved me."

She continued, "But I think that all of us have a, sort of, middle ground that we all have to walk. Just like you probably do as well. The way that you came at me right now... girl, don't yell. We're all here for love."

Watch the video here:

That Pakistani girl who jumped @priyankachopra was very disrespectful! #BeautyconLA smh i was supposed to be the next one to ask a question but she ruined it for all pic.twitter.com/KrLWsLEACa — Kadi (@ItsnotKadi) August 10, 2019

After the air strike in Balakot in February this year, Priyanka had lauded the Indian armed forces on Twitter, writing, "Jai Hind. Indian Armed Forces." It had led to an online petition that was filed to remove Priyanka as UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. UNICEF never commented on her controversial tweet.

