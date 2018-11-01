English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Woman Artiste Accuses Rajinikanth’s Female Co-star in 2.0 of Sexual Harassment
This is the second such instance in which a woman has been named, and first from Tamil Nadu with the campaign surging ahead.
Maya S Krishnan has refuted the allegations and said she was ready to face legal proceedings. (Photo Courtesy: Facebook profile of Maya S Krishnan)
Chennai: As the #Metoo movement gathers pace, a Chennai-based woman artiste has accused actress Maya S Krishnan, who is part of top actor Rajinikanth's upcoming movie 2.0, of sexually harassing her.
Krishnan has refuted the allegations.
Chennai-based theatre artiste Ananya Ramaprasad in a Facebook post said, "I am a victim of sexual, mental and emotional manipulation, abuse, and most horrifically, gaslighting, all at the hands of my abuser, Maya S Krishnan."
On her Facebook page, Krishnan, however, refuted the allegations and said she was trying to help and ready to face legal proceedings.
"I deny all the allegations mentioned in the post.... Considering her to be a child was a mistake, I will not repeat that anymore," said Krishnan, who is part of actor Vikram's upcoming film 'Dhruva Natchathiram.'
Last month, popular comedienne Kaneez Surka accused fellow comic Aditi Mittal of "forcibly kissing" her on the mouth two years ago at a comedy show.
Mittal has issued an unconditional apology.
Popular singer Chinmayi Sripaada recently levelled allegations of sexual harassment against lyricist Vairamuthu, who has refuted it.
The Indian version of the movement in entertainment, media and film industry started after actress Tanushree Dutta levelled sexual harassment charges against veteran actor Nana Patekar.
