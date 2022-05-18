Woman Crashes Car Into Telugu Star Balakrishna’s Gate In Hyderabad

A speeding car rammed into the gate of Telugu star Nandamuri Balakrishna’s house in Jubilee Hills area of Hyderabad on May 17. The speeding four wheeler, driven by a woman, hit a divider, overturned and crashed into the gate of the actor’s residence, according to reports.

The accident happened on Tuesday evening outside Balakrishna’s residence, which is on Jubilee Hills Road number 45.

The accident happened after the woman panicked while giving way to an ambulance. The young woman, who was driving a Mahindra Thar hit the divider first and then the car crashed into the gate of Balakrishna’s residence.

This caused chaos on the busy road as a crowd gathered in front of the star’s house after the accident. This caused even more traffic jam. The traffic police later cleared the area. The woman tested negative for drunk driving.

A photojournalist named R V K Rao made a video and uploaded it on Twitter. The video shows traffic police questioning the driver.

The Twitter post came with the caption “A Speeding Mahindra Thar rammed into the fence of Tollywood actor and MLA Balakrishna’s residence at Jubilee Hills. A woman driving the car was tested negative for drunk driving.”

Balakrishna’s residence is a short distance from the Jubilee Hills police check post. The roads are usually congested and often remain filled with traffic during the day.

In March, in another accident on road number 2 of Jubilee Hills area three people were injured. The driver of a car in an inebriated condition hit a car, two bikers and an autorickshaw. The locals later caught the erring driver and handed him over to police.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.