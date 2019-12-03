Woman Forcibly Tries to Sell Malaika Arora Gajra 'Arbaaz ji ki Taraf Se', Video Goes Viral

Malaika Arora is a fitness enthusiast and is often spotted in the city with her kit bag. Malaika’s love for Yoga is also not unknown. The 46-year-old is one of the fittest Bollywood celebrities and gives us major lifestyle goals every now and then.

Reportedly, Malaika was coming out from her gym with friends Sema Khan, Gabriella Demetriades and sister Amrita Arora, when a woman, who was selling flowers, forced her to buy gajra. Malaika never paid heed to her but right before closing the door, the woman gently throws the gajra inside her car and says 'Arbaaz ji ki taraf se'. Despite the woman's attempts to seemingly provoke her, Malaika maintained silence and drove away with her friends.

Malaika is currently in a relationship with Arjun Kapoor. According to a report in Pinkvilla, when asked about his wedding plans with Malaika, Arjun said that whenever he had plans to get married, he would be the first to inform the media about it. The actor confirmed that the two had no plans as such to get married now.

Malaika also turned an entrepreneur when she invested in a Yoga startup in Mumbai, by the name of Diva Studios. She keeps posting images from her session there on Instagram.

In an interview with The Telegraph, she had revealed how the idea of Diva Studios happened and said, “I met Sarvesh (Shashi, yoga entrepreneur) and he told me what they had in mind and what it is that they wanted to do. We decided to do studios for women predominantly, and that’s why it’s called Diva Studios — so that you can come here and feel like a diva yourself.”

