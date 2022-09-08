Woman Sneaks Out Of Eatery After Being Pressurized To Pay For Fiancé, His Friends

Reddit is full of interesting stories that people share, recounting bizarre experiences they have had. The latest one that is winning the internet is of a woman who had had enough of the unfair treatment from her partner and decided to teach him a lesson. Well, relationships work best when you share responsibilities and duties, not when one dumps most of it on the other and that is exactly what happened to the woman who shared her story on Reddit.

After she received a pay raise, the woman found herself in a difficult situation when her fiancé demanded that she not only pay for his meal but also for that of his friends in a restaurant. This caused the woman, who had faced such behaviour from her fiancé earlier as well, to sneak out of the restaurant on the pretext of going to the washroom.

In her Reddit post, the woman explains that her fiancé, to whom she has been engaged for 5 months, has been taking advantage of her ever since she got a hike in her salary, earning 30 per cent more than him. He has since been making her pay for his and his friends’ expenses. The woman said she was too polite to refuse, especially when they were in public places like restaurants, and she would just simply do it.

She just received an invitation from her fiancé and his friends to join them for dinner to celebrate her salary raise, but she made it clear to him that she would not be responsible for their meal and that he shouldn’t expect her to. Her fiance assured her she would not have to. However, halfway through the meal, he whispered to her ear that she would have to pay the bills.

“I was fuming inside. Instead of reacting negatively and losing my temper. I waited till the bills arrived (they were already split from the start when we first ordered) . I paid for mine then I excused myself to the restroom. I then sneaked out from there, got into my car and went home,” the post read.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEOS

This later obviously escalated into an unpleasant situation with her fiancé screaming at her and calling her names. His friends even asked the man to reconsider what kind of woman he was getting married to.

The woman then asked fellow Reddit users if her fiancé had acted fairly. However, internet users appreciated her wholeheartedly for standing up to the injustice and instead asked her to introspect on what kind of man she was getting married to.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here