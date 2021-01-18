Woman Stopped from Boarding Flight in Australia after Pilot Disapproves of Her 'Revealing' Clothes

A woman's claim of being stopped from boarding her Virgin Australia flight as the pilot said that her outfit was ‘showing too much skin’ has led to outrage among social media users. The woman said that she felt ‘embarrassed and humiliated’ after the incident.

23-year-old Catherine Bampton was at Adelaide Airport heading to her home in Gold Coast on Wednesday where she was approached by an airline staff member to inform her she won’t be permitted to board her flight VA1447 because the pilot believed her outfit was too revealing.

In conversation with News.com.au, Catherine said that she was in ‘so much shock’ and confused because her clothes weren’t revealing. She added that she was ‘publically embarrassed’ as the female staff member told her off in front of everyone.

Dressed in a high-necked halter top, high-waisted trousers and white trainers, Catherine was asked if she had another top to put on, so she had to wear a jacket before boarding.

Catherine said that other passengers who were waiting to board the plane were sitting there watching and staring in ‘shock with their mouths open.’ After she boarded her flight, Catherine asked the crew member what was wrong with her attire to which the staff member replied and said that the pilot doesn’t like people showing too much skin.

Catherine further asked them if one couldn’t show their arms or back but she claims the staff member didn’t know how to respond to her question.

The university student has demanded an apology from the pilot and submitted a formal complaint to the airline as she wants them to be aware of the situation.

Virgin Australia has confirmed that the staff approached Catherine in the gate lounge regarding the ‘bikini-style top’ being worn at the time. Catherine states that she doesn’t want them to do it to other people and that they shouldn’t be allowed to do that.