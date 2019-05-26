English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Woman Who Accused TV Actor Karan Oberoi of Rape and Extortion Attacked in Mumbai
Earlier in this month, TV actor, Karan Oberoi was arrested for allegedly raping and blackmailing a woman in suburban Oshiwara.
Earlier in this month, TV actor Karan Oberoi was arrested for allegedly raping and blackmailing a woman in Mumbai's Oshiwara. Reportedly, the woman had complained to police that Oberoi, who was in a relationship with her since 2016, allegedly raped her on the pretext of marrying her.
DNA reports that on Saturday around 6.20 am, when the woman was going for her routine morning walk, she was allegedly attacked by two bike-borne men. Reportedly, the bikers attacked the woman with a knife and threw a letter which said: 'Take The Case Back'.
Following this, she approached the Oshiwara police station and registered a complaint. She told the police that the rider had worn a helmet while the second man had put on a mask. "The biker was carrying a plastic bottle. He threatened to throw acid on her face if she did withdraw the case," DNA quoted Sheetal Pandya, the advocate of the complainant as saying.
After the incident, the woman was taken to a hospital for medical assistance and later an FIR was lodged. "We have registered a case under section 324, 506(ii) and 34 of IPC," the publication quotes a police officer as saying.
Meanwhile, after a sessions court denied bail to television actor, Oberai's lawyer, Dinesh Tiwari, said the allegations levelled by the woman were "false" and that they will apply for bail in the high court.
The woman had also alleged that he shot some objectionable videos of her and demanded money from her while threatening to release the clips.
