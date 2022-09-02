Woman Who Believed She Was Sexually Abused by 'Ghost' Finally Reveals Truth

A Singaporean woman, who suspected she was sexually abused by a ghost while she slept, made a startling discovery when she tried to get to the bottom of the mystery. She was in for a rude shock when she realised that the creepy shadow that had been tormenting her for days was none other than her perverted landlord.

The Singaporean woman felt phantom stroking and kissing her while she slept in public housing managed by the Housing and Development Board (HDB). In testimony before a Singaporean court, the woman claimed that although she was touched on her private parts, she could only see a “black shadow” at the moment, as reported by Shin Min Daily News.

After being tormented for days, she and her boyfriend decided to install a CCTV camera in their bedroom. The resulting footage showed that it was no paranormal entity but their 38-year-old landlord who had been sneaking into their room every night. He was detained and entered a not guilty plea to two indecent assault charges.

According to her testimony, she and her boyfriend began paying the apartment’s rent in May of last year, and the landlord allegedly threw them a party in June to welcome them. She claimed that she had become a little inebriated and had made the decision hit the bed.

However, that night was awakened by being kissed on the mouth and fondled all over. Initially, believing it to be her boyfriend she realised that the dark shadow she saw had hair while her boyfriend was bald. The ordeal lasted for around 10 minutes, the woman said.

Although they initially suspected the landlord, they also believed it was a ghost since the figure was not visible. After the installation of the camera, a second party was thrown on August 14 and the woman again went to bed in an inebriated state. However, this time the night vision of the camera caught the landlord red-handed.

The couple, who had been traumatised by the incident, sought a new home to reside in by the end of August. Their security deposit was purportedly returned by the landlord’s wife.

