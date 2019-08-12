Woman Who Yelled at Priyanka Chopra Says the Actress Made Her Look Like the 'Bad Guy'

Priyanka Chopra was at a public event in Los Angeles, during the weekend, where a Pakistani woman called her a 'hypocrite' for tweeting in favour of the Indian Army despite being a United Nations Goodwill Ambassador. The woman also accused Priyanka of "encouraging nuclear war against Pakistan," while she spoke from the audience at the Beautycon event in the US.

That Pakistani girl who jumped @priyankachopra was very disrespectful! #BeautyconLA smh i was supposed to be the next one to ask a question but she ruined it for all pic.twitter.com/KrLWsLEACa — Kadi (@ItsnotKadi) August 10, 2019

The news was picked up by several media outlets, who praised Priyanka for showing composure in the situation. However, in a development in the matter, the woman, goes by the name of Ayesha Malik, has shot out several tweets on the social media website blaming Priyanka for turning the narrative against her and making her the "bad guy."

The woman shared videos from the event, accompanying each one of them with messages. One of her tweets read, "Hi, I’m the girl that “yelled” at Priyanka Chopra. It was hard listening to her say, “we should be neighbors and love each other” — swing that advice over to your PM. Both India and Pakistan were in danger. And instead she tweeted out in favor for nuclear war (sic)."

Hi, I’m the girl that “yelled” at Priyanka Chopra. It was hard listening to her say, “we should be neighbors and love each other” — swing that advice over to your PM. Both India and Pakistan were in danger. And instead she tweeted out in favor for nuclear war. — Ayesha Malik (@Spishaa) August 11, 2019

See her other tweets here:

It took me back to when I couldn’t reach my family because of the blackouts and how scared/helpless I was. She gaslit me and turned the narrative around on me being the “bad guy” — as a UN ambassador this was so irresponsible. — Ayesha Malik (@Spishaa) August 11, 2019

Priyanka Chopra tweeted during a time when we were this 👌🏽 close to sending nukes to one another. Instead of advocating for peace she tweeted in support of the Indian army pic.twitter.com/LhbMkOW59v — Ayesha Malik (@Spishaa) August 11, 2019

“Whenever you’re don’t venting”. Sorry, didn’t realize that speaking on a humanitarian crisis was “venting” pic.twitter.com/OqCLgjDNa1 — Ayesha Malik (@Spishaa) August 11, 2019

After the air strike in Balakot in February this year, Priyanka had lauded the Indian armed forces on Twitter, writing, "Jai Hind. Indian Armed Forces." It had led to an online petition that was filed to remove Priyanka as UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. UNICEF never commented on her controversial tweet.

