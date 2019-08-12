Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
2-min read

Woman Who Yelled at Priyanka Chopra Says the Actress Made Her Look Like the 'Bad Guy'

A Pakistani woman called Priyanka Chopra a 'hypocrite' for tweeting in favour of the Indian Army, while the actress spoke at the Beautycon event in Los Angeles, US.

News18.com

Updated:August 12, 2019, 9:43 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Woman Who Yelled at Priyanka Chopra Says the Actress Made Her Look Like the 'Bad Guy'
Image of woman who yelled at Priyanka Chopra in LA and Priyanka Chopra, courtesy of Twitter
Loading...

Priyanka Chopra was at a public event in Los Angeles, during the weekend, where a Pakistani woman called her a 'hypocrite' for tweeting in favour of the Indian Army despite being a United Nations Goodwill Ambassador. The woman also accused Priyanka of "encouraging nuclear war against Pakistan," while she spoke from the audience at the Beautycon event in the US.

The news was picked up by several media outlets, who praised Priyanka for showing composure in the situation. However, in a development in the matter, the woman, goes by the name of Ayesha Malik, has shot out several tweets on the social media website blaming Priyanka for turning the narrative against her and making her the "bad guy."

The woman shared videos from the event, accompanying each one of them with messages. One of her tweets read, "Hi, I’m the girl that “yelled” at Priyanka Chopra. It was hard listening to her say, “we should be neighbors and love each other” — swing that advice over to your PM. Both India and Pakistan were in danger. And instead she tweeted out in favor for nuclear war (sic)."

See her other tweets here:

After the air strike in Balakot in February this year, Priyanka had lauded the Indian armed forces on Twitter, writing, "Jai Hind. Indian Armed Forces." It had led to an online petition that was filed to remove Priyanka as UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. UNICEF never commented on her controversial tweet.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram