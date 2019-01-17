LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Woman Withdraws Sexual Harassment Complaint Against Krishan Kumar, Bhushan Kumar

The woman had filed the sexual harassment case against the producers at Oshiwara police station on Wednesday.

IANS

Updated:January 17, 2019, 5:14 PM IST
Image Courtesy: Bhushan Kumar
Hours after filing a sexual harassment complaint against producers Krishan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar, a woman reportedly withdrew the complaint, according to her statement received by IANS on Thursday.

She has said she had made "false allegations" against them out of "frustration" and "depression".

The IANS could not independently confirm with the police about the authenticity of the woman withdrawing the complaint. Both Krishan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar were not available for comment.

On Wednesday, the woman had filed the sexual harassment case against the producers at Oshiwara police station. Krishan Kumar also filed a complaint against the woman at Amboli police station.

According to a letter written by the woman, a copy of which is with IANS, she has said that she has withdrawn the complaint against both of them. "I feel sorry for filing the complaint...it was due to frustration and depression."

She has also requested Krishan Kumar to withdraw his complaint as well.

