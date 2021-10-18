Woman's Comment on Hemangi Kavi’s Marathi Saree Look Evokes Response From Actor

Actor Hemangi Kavi who dominates headlines for her bold posts on social media has made it to the news once again. The actor shared some of her pictures in a traditional Marathi look on social media on the occasion of Dussehra. This post received a lot of comments. However, one of the remarks on her pictures received a befitting response from Hemangi. Looking at the actor’s bold pictures in a Newari saree, a woman praised her but also commented.

The woman said that the Hemangi looked very beautiful and her beauty and simplicity were awesome. She added that her thoughts were good too, but if the actor carried the pallu of her Marathi dress properly, it would look even better. Hemangi could not control herself and replied to this comment, saying thanks, and then questioned the woman for her remark on her picture.

The actor said she wondered if that kind of comment could come from a woman who is wearing a sleeveless blouse. She asked when did a sleeveless blouse on a saree become a part of the Marathi culture?

The woman, who commented on Hemangi’s photograph, can be seen wearing a sleeveless blouse in the display picture. The entire conversation between the women took place on Facebook. Hemangi has a good following on Instagram as well. She keeps posting her pictures and videos there too.

Not only did she post her pictures in this Marathi look wearing a Newari saree paired with simple traditional jewellery but videos and reels on Instagram. While in one reel she can be seen dancing on the song ‘Roop Suhana Lagta Hai’ in another she performed on a Marathi song.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.