Women Lead Forbes' List of 'Most Influential Stars on Instagram' in South Cinema

Social media platforms have brought people closer even if they are physically in different corners of the world and eased communication. This is especially true for celebrities, including cricketers, film stars and authors, with whom the fans could interact only at the launch of their projects. With Instagram, Facebook and Twitter now on your mobile phones, you get to know more about the goings-on of your favourite celebrities.

The more an actor trends on social media the more popular they are considered. Forbes has recently released a list of the most influential stars on Instagram of the South Indian film industry. The females have made it to the top of the list with Rashmika Mandanna taking the first position with 9.88 points.

Vijay Devarakonda has secured the second position with 9.67 points followed by Yash in the third spot with 9.54 points. Samantha is in fourth position with 9.49 points and Allu Arjun is in fifth position securing 9.46 points.

The sixth position has gone to Dulquer Salman with 9.42 points while Pooja Hegde is in the seventh position with 9.41 points. The Eighth position has been secured by Bahubali fame Prabhas with 9.40 points and the ninth position has been taken by Surya with 9.37 points.

Tamanna is in the tenth position securing 9.36 points. While these are the names of the top ten most influential celebrities, the eleventh spot has been taken by Mahesh Babu. On 12th is Ram Charan, while Dhanush is on the thirteenth, followed by Jr NTR in the fourteenth and Kajal Aggarwal fifteenth positions.

The Forbes list included the four south Indian industries — Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Instagram activities of the celebrities from these industries were looked at. Forbes released a list of 30 most influential actors on Instagram from the four south Indian industries. However, what is worth noticing is that the stars of the Telugu film industry seem to be dominating this list.

